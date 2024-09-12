Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Greencore Group
Greencore Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Summit Therapeutics Surges on Trial Results: Time to Buy?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Understanding Treasury Bonds: Are They Right for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.