Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 180.40 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.20 ($2.47). The stock has a market cap of £814.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,804.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.11.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.