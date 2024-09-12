Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a growth of 235.5% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DHLGY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.