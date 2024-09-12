Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.63

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 61110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$424.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5954416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

