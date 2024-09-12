DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $110.70 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,055.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00569737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00108112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00294199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00082432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,245,822,241 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

