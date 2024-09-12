DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.63 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.63 million and $2.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00573401 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010017 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00108704 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00297234 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031852 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034595 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00083617 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,245,383,091 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
