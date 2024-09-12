DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.63 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $110.63 million and $2.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00573401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00108704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00297234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00083617 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,245,383,091 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

