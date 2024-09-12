Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

