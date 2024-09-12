Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 26,641,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 32,292,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 672.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.