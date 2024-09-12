Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Direxion World Without Waste ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion World Without Waste ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion World Without Waste ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.