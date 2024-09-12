Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.