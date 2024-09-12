Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$53,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,253 shares of company stock valued at $724,726.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

