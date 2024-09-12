Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $820.50

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 820.50 ($10.73) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.84), with a volume of 291181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($11.14).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,073.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.11. The company has a market cap of £408.79 million, a PE ratio of 399.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,245.28%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

