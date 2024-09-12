Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.94. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 226,572 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,871,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,390,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,603,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

