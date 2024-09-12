Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 180.4% in August

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

