Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.76 and a twelve month high of C$137.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.75.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

