DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.49

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 514063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

