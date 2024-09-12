DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.25. 1,121,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,321,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

