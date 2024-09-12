Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $620.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

