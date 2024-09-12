Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.72

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 209672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Doximity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Doximity by 31.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.