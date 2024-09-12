DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.44 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.