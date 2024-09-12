Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.66

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.66 and last traded at C$27.58, with a volume of 14708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.015625 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

