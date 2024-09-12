Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 507.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Trading Down 18.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,054. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

About Dunxin Financial

Featured Stories

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

