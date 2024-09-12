Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

