Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.07. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

