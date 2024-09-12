Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2,353.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,946,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.