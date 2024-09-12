Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 850.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $66.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

