Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 42,595 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,540 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

