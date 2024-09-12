Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.94. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

