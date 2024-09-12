Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.