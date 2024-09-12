Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $303.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

