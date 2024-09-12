Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $153.42 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

