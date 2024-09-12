Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.