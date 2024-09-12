Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Up 1.8%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $302.98 and last traded at $302.50. 786,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,159,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.14.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.10 and its 200 day moving average is $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

