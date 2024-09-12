Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Ebara has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

