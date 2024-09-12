eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. eBay comprises 0.4% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

