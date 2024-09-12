Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.00% of Edison International worth $277,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

