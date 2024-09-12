eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on eGain

eGain Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eGain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eGain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.