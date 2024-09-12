Eigenpie mstETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48,036.36 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $534.70 million and approximately $48,036.36 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,418.15 or 0.04151170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,118 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 223,133.56682946. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,418.14138986 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $48,041.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

