Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 52,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Eight Peaks Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £405,000.00 and a PE ratio of 2.25.

About Eight Peaks Group

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

