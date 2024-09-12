Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

