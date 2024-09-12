Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,426 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,874,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $920.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $875.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $896.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $831.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

