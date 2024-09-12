Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.24) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.37). Approximately 18,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 645 ($8.43).

Elixirr International Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £300.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,882.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 592.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.98.

Insider Activity at Elixirr International

In related news, insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.51), for a total value of £40,765.48 ($53,309.11). In related news, insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.51), for a total transaction of £40,765.48 ($53,309.11). Also, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £999,999.15 ($1,307,701.26). 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

