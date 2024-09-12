Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 102,172 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.48.

Emerald Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.