Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 102,172 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.48.
Emerald Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.
Emerald Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
