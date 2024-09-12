Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.47. Approximately 816,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,305,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.