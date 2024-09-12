Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Up 9.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 261,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 747,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,100 shares of company stock worth $576,363 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

