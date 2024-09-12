Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $436,014.72

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $436,014.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,781,749 coins and its circulating supply is 80,781,745 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

