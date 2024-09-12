Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 447,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,471,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

