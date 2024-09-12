EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

