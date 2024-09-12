EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

