Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.85.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.