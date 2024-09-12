Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Epsilon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.85.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%.
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
