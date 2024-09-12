EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.35.
EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
EQT Stock Performance
EQT stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
